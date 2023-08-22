EST Gee Shares Video For Lil Baby-Assisted ‘I Think’

EST Gee - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

EST Gee has unveiled the official music video for “I THINK” featuring Lil Baby, one of the standout records from recent album El Toro 2.

Directed by Cash Jundi, the cinematic visual portrays EST Gee and Lil Baby rapping in front of houses separately before they meet up at the top of a parking garage to finish out the track. Check out the visual below.

EST Gee also recently announced The El Toro Tour, which is set to kick off on September 26 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A continuation of Gee’s 2019 debut mixtape, El Toro, El Toro 2 pays homage to the Louisville native’s early career while simultaneously showcasing his exponential growth over the past four years.

The project arrived after MAD, the mixtape that bolstered Gee’s reputation as one of rap’s most honest writers. Prior to MAD, Gee could be heard on Gangsta Art, a CMG compilation that features the label’s all-star roster; his joint album with 42 Dugg, Last Ones Left, which was met with critical acclaim and debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200; and on his blockbuster debut album, last fall’s I Never Felt Nun, which was also hailed by critics, and reached No.8 on the same Billboard chart.

Gee’s string of successful releases dates back to 2021 with his acclaimed mixtape, Bigger Than Life Or Death which reached No.7 on the Billboard 200 chart, captured the No.1 spot on Apple’s All-Genre chart and elevated his career to the next level.

In 2021 he also collaborated with Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and many more, received co-signs including from Jay-Z and Drake, performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with fellow Louisville rapper Jack Harlow, and garnered praise from Complex, who named him “One of the Best Rappers in Their 20’s”, The New York Times, who crowned BTLOD one of “Best Albums of 2021,” and topped Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 Chart.

Buy or stream El Toro 2.