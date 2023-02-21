Feist Announces Tour, Shares Video For ‘In Lightning’

Feist - Photo: Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

Feist has announced the Multitudes tour, which will feature the 11-time Juno Award winner performing in the round with 360-degree immersive sound. The production was conceived by Feist and developed with artist/filmmaker Colby Richardson, artist Heather Goodchild, and Artistic Producer Mary Hickson.

The North American headlining tour will kick off on May 2 at The Sylvee in Madison, WI and include shows at Radius in Chicago (May 5), 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, and Brooklyn Steel in New York City (May 13). The artist ticket pre-sale will begin tomorrow, February 22, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24, at 10:00 AM local time.

Multitudes–Feist’s sixth full-length album and first release since 2017’s critically acclaimed Pleasure–will be released on April 14 via Interscope Records. The new songs were largely written during an intensely communal 2021-2022 tour of the same name, which was hailed as a “work of genius” by the Toronto Star.

The run included a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium. After the tour, Feist retreated to Northern California’s Redwood Forest to record the album, which she produced alongside Robbie Lackritz (Peach Pit, The Weather Station, Bahamas, Jack Johnson, Robbie Robertson) and Mocky (Jamie Lidell, Vulfpeck, Kelela), who had partnered with her on 2011’s Metals.

The official video for “In Lightning” is also out now. It captures Feist’s joyful performance of the song at the water’s edge on a deserted beach. She directed the video with Julia Hendrickson and Sara Melvin. The New York Times’ Jon Pareles said, “She sings about lightning as illumination, as power and as revelation; is it ‘in lightning’ or ‘enlightening’? The track begins with clattering drums and banshee vocal harmonies, then veers between hushed contemplation and a brawny, Celtic-flavored stomp.”

Pitchfork observed, “Feist talks of keeping her energy intact in a hectic world as strings zip by like a bug zooming in your ear…It all retains the common feeling in her music of pieces falling together, each element getting its own space to shine. The queen of controlled calamity has officially returned.”

Visit Feist’s official website for tour dates and more information.