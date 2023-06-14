Feist, Jessie Reyez Among Nominees For 2023 Polaris Music Prize
The final shortlist for the prestigious annual award for Canada’s ‘Album Of The Year’ will be announced in July.
Feist, Jessie Reyez and Daniel Caesar are among the artists nominated on the initial long list for the 2023 The Polaris Music Prize. The annual award is one of Canada’s most prestigious musical prizes, awarded for the Best Album of the Year.
As is customary, a group of writers, programmers, and broadcasters determines the nominees; this year’s pool collected votes from 205 people, who considered 221 albums in all. The short list of ten finalists for the Polaris Prize will be announced on July 13, with winners announced in mid-September. Visit the official website for further information.
The winner receives a $50,000 prize with the honor. The Weeknd and Arcade Fire were on last year’s shortlist, but Pierre Kwenders eventually won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.
Polaris Music Prize Long List 2023 includes the following nominees:
ALL HANDS_MAKE LIGHT – Darling The Dawn
Alvvays – Blue Rev
Aquakultre – Don’t Trip
Aysanabee – Watin
Badge Époque Ensemble – Clouds Of Joy
Begonia – Powder Blue
Bibi Club – Le soleil et la mer
BIG|BRAVE – nature morte
Philippe Brach – Les gens qu’on aime
Mariel Buckley – Everywhere I Used To Be
Daniel Caesar – Never Enough
Chiiild – Better Luck In The Next Life
Feist – Multitudes
Debby Friday – Good Luck
Gayance – Mascarade
Ghostkeeper – Multidimensional Culture
Home Front – Games of Power
JayWood – Slingshot
Khotin – Release Spirit
Thierry Larose – Sprint!
Murray Lightburn – Once Upon A Time In Montreal
Isabella Lovestory – Amor Hardcore
Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere
N NAO – L’eau et les rêves
Tami Neilson – Kingmaker
Eliza Niemi – Staying Mellow Blows
Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo
Planet Giza – Ready When You Are
poolblood – mole
Jessie Reyez – Yessie
The Sadies – Colder Streams
Jairus Sharif – Water & Tools
Andy Shauf – Norm
Dylan Sinclair – No Longer In The Suburbs
Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?
Alexandra Stréliski – Néo-Romance
U.S. Girls – Bless This Mess
Witch Prophet – Gateway Experience
Yoo Doo Right – A Murmur, Boundless to the East
Zoon – Bekka Ma’iingan