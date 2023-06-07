Glaive Returns With New Song And Video ‘All I Do Is Try My Best’

Glaive - Photo: Oliver Seid (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

“all i do is try my best,” the new song from 18-year-old breakout glaive, is out now alongside a video directed by Adrian Villagomez.

The track is taken from the artist’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, set for release on July 14 courtesy of Interscope Records.

“‘all i do is try my best’ is one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” says glaive. “To me, it is by far the most hopeful glaive song I’ve ever made and represents the other side of the album that is more upbeat and reassured. I’ve always loved pop music and felt like I struggled to make good pop music until I made this. It’s quite beautiful to make a song that is truly positive in its nature.”

The new track follows previously-shared singles, “im nothing thats all i am” and “as if,” the album’s lead single which was released last month to praise from The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, Ones to Watch, and more.

Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, i care so much that i dont care at all finds glaive turning inward, reflecting with blunt honesty about growing up and outgrowing his North Carolina hometown.

“i care so much that i don’t care at all is my debut album,” says glaive. “I recorded this album in a windowless garage in Los Angeles (a city I don’t particularly like) while simultaneously trying to decide who and what I wanted to be, and how I wanted to present that to other people. It’s a collection of feelings and thoughts that I had over the last three years. It sounds super cringe to say, but I suppose it is my life’s work, or at least it has been what I’ve spent my life working on, so far.”

In celebration of the new music, glaive will embark on an extensive tour this summer with support from special guests Polo Perks, Origami Angel, and Oso Oso. The run will find glaive performing across North America, including dates at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Chicago’s Metro, and in his hometown at Asheville’s The Orange Peel.

Pre-order i care so much that i dont care at all.