GloRilla Puts Together A Girl Gang For New Single ‘Wrong One’

GloRilla wants any potential cheaters to know that she’s the “Wrong One” to mess with, and to tell them, she’s put together a girl gang on her collaborative new single. “Wrong One” features fellow Memphis rappers Gloss Up, Slimeroni, K. Carbon, and Aleza, as the five rising stars seamlessly trade verses to rally together against a liar. “He had the right game, but he just picked the wrong one,” the girls rap on the hook.

GloRilla, Gloss Up, Slimeroni - Wrong One feat. K Carbon, Aleza, Tay Keith

The track is accompanied by a new music video, in which the group playfully trash the cheater’s house after seeing him with another girl. Directed by GloRilla herself alongside Benmarc, the video showcases the IRL tight-knight friendship between the five rappers, which dates back to 2021’s “Set The Tone.”

The video had a widespread premiere, making its broadcast debut on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo!MTV and on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York City. Speaking of MTV, GloRilla is set to join the slate of presenters at the 2023 MTV VMAs airing live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th.

“Wrong One” follows the release of “Lick or Sum” back in May. To promote that single, GloRilla sat down for an interview with SZA in Interview Magazine. The R&B star asked the rapper where her love of performing came from.

“I’ve always been an outspoken child, and I always wanted to be the center of attention. When I was in high school and it was time to figure out what I was going to do… I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to try music.’ I wasn’t serious in high school when I tried it. I just did the little challenges that used to pop up on Facebook. But my cousin used to rap for real and he was like, ‘You actually hard. I’m going to book a studio session.’ And from that first time I recorded, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do forever.’”