Gov’t Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour

Gov’t Mule - Photo: David Simchock (Courtesy of Press Here Publicity)

Grammy-nominated band Gov’t Mule has announced its Peace…Like A River World Tour in support of the group’s new studio album, Peace…Like A River, out now.

The fall 2023 outing will see the renowned four-piece head to Canada and Europe in addition to more U.S. cities beginning September 13 in Toronto. The 21-date North American leg will stop in Ottawa, Montreal, Wilkes-Barre, Harrisburg, Erie, Charleston, Wilmington, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Fort Myers, and many more.

The band’s Toronto and Montreal shows will feature very special guest Big Sugar, who share a deep history together dating back to the start of Gov’t Mule in the mid-90s. Then, in November, Gov’t Mule—Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass]—will bring their acclaimed live show over to Europe for an 11-date run in such cities as London, Munich, Vienna, Paris, Brussels, Bologna, and Milan at some of the best venues in Europe from November 6 through the 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-sale tickets for the North American shows will be available Wednesday, June 28 at 10am ET with the general on sale beginning Thursday, June 29 at 10am local time. For the European tour dates, artist pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 28 and venue pre-sales Thursday, June 29 at 9am BST/10am CEST, with the general on sale commencing Friday, June 30 at 9am BST/10am CEST.

Ahead of their newly announced fall plans, Gov’t Mule will be on the road across the U.S. this summer on their Dark Side of the Mule Tour. The 18-date amphitheater outing features a full Gov’t Mule set leading into the band’s extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute Dark Side of the Mule, in addition to special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening opening, and will mark the final time Mule will perform the acclaimed set, which first debuted in 2008 and has only been performed live 10 times in total.

Visit Gov’t Mule’s official website for more information.