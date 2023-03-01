Gov’t Mule Announces Spring Tour Dates

Gov’t Mule - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Gov’t Mule has revealed initial touring plans for 2023 with the announcement of a spring tour. The renowned GRAMMY-nominated quartet–led by Grammy-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes–will launch its 10-date headlining run on May 5 in New Orleans with a special evening during Jazz Fest featuring guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners.

From there, Gov’t Mule will stop in Memphis for the Beale Street Music Festival and then make its way to Cleveland, Nashville (May 12 at The Ryman), Birmingham, and Macon, among other cities, before returning to Haynes’ hometown of Asheville, NC for back-to-back shows at Salvage Station’s Outdoor Stage on May 19 and 20.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available Friday, March 3 at 10am ET with local/promoter pre-sale beginning Monday, March 6 at 10am local time. The general on sale will commence Wednesday, March 8 at 10am local time.

Gov’t Mule–Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass]–recently received their first Grammy album nomination for their critically acclaimed and chart-topping collection Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy Records) in the category of Best Traditional Blues Album. Heavy Load Blues, the band’s first-ever blues album, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its 2021 release.

Visit Gov’t Mule’s official website for more information.

Gov’t Mule Tour Dates

May 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

May 6 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival ~

May 7 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

May 9 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

May 11 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

May 12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Music Festival ~

May 14 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

May 16 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

May 18 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

May 19 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

May 20 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

July 23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~

^ with special guests George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

~ festival appearance