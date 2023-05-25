Gracie Abrams Announced As Guest Artist For Grammy Camp

Gracie Abrams - Photo: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management

The Grammy Museum has announced today that 86 talented high school students from 71 U.S. cities across 22 states have been selected as participants in the 19th annual Grammy program. Gracie Abrams, G Flip, Moore Kismet, Paul Klein from LANY, and Lizzy McAlpine will be this year’s guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held from Sunday, July 16 to Saturday, July 22 at USC’s Ronald Tutor Campus Center.

“Grammy Camp embodies the Greammy Museum’s mission and education initiatives,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “We’re thrilled that with the support of the Hot Topic Foundation, Camp has extended to seven days this year, allowing high school students interested in a career in music more time and immersion to study with leading industry professionals and artists, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry.”

This Grammy In The Schools program is presented by the Grammy Museum and Hot Topic Foundation. Additional program support is provided by BeatHeadz, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, First Horizon Bank, Ford Motor Company Fund, Natalie Cole Foundation, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and the Recording Academy.

Grammy Camp will focus on all aspects of commercial music and provide instruction by industry professionals in an immersive and creative environment. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering, Electronic Music Production, Music Business, Music Journalism, Songwriting, Vocal Performance, Video Production, and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

Last month, Gracie Abrams announced the release of a deluxe version of her debut album, Good Riddance. The Deluxe Edition will be released June 16 on Interscope Records and will include four additional songs including “Block me out,” which was released as a single last April. The deluxe version of Abrams’s stunning debut album will also be available in vinyl.

Visit the Grammy Museum’s official website for more information.