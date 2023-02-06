Grand Ole Opry Unveils New Stage With The War And Treaty, Jon Pardi, And More

The War and Treaty - Photo: Grand Ole Opry

Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry officially unveiled a new stage on Saturday night (4), in the first major set change to the famous venue since the show’s 75th anniversary celebrations in 2000.

The artist line-up for the landmark show included Mandy Barnett, Rudy Gatlin, Kat & Alex, the Oak Ridge Boys, Jon Pardi, Don Schlitz, Ricky Skaggs, The War and Treaty, and Mark Wills. In keeping with the Opry’s time-honored center stage Circle, the assembled artists opened the show with a version of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

The War and Treaty posted in advance: “We can’t wait to be a part of a very special night at the @opry tonight.” Opry members the Oak Ridge Boys wrote: “That new @opry stage and lights and sound are just awesome!! We were honored to be among the first to play!!!!” Those who weren’t in attendance were able to see Opry Live on Circle Network, as well as on Circle’s social channels.

Opry Live - Oak Ridge Boys, Jon Pardi, and The War and Treaty

The new staging is part of a series of venue upgrades to the set, audio/visual technology, and auditorium that will represent a total spend of more than $4 million. They include a new barn with new lighting elements and capabilities; a 52’ w x 27’ h, 2.9mm high resolution Ross/D3 video wall upstage of the barn set; a fully redundant Disguise GX3c media server system; a completely new JBL A Series PA system; new audience and key lighting elements; and a “Halo” lighting effect for the Circle.

Artists scheduled to appear on the Opry in the coming weeks include Bill Anderson, Henry Cho, Ashley Cooke, Dailey & Vincent, ERNEST, the Isaacs, Crystal Gayle, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Lady A, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Craig Morgan, Lorrie Morgan, Wendy Moten, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Darius Rucker, Ricky Skaggs, Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson, and many others.

