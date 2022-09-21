Halsey’s Cosmetics Brands, About-Face And AF94, Team With Live Nation For Self-Expression Initiative

about-face - Photo: Dusana Risovic (Courtesy of Scoop Marketing)

about-face and af94, the award-winning and high-performance color cosmetics brands created by Halsey, have teamed up with Live Nation. The Live Nation partnership will offer fan experiences throughout venues and festivals, encouraging individuality and makeup experimentation. Live Nation also made an equity investment to support the growing brands as they provide live music fans with an outlet for creativity.

“Makeup and music go hand in hand. I don’t fully become Halsey until the transformative moment in front of my mirror, where I lay out my kit. It’s the creative before the creative,” said Halsey, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of about-face and af94 brands.

“The Live Nation partnership will usher in a new way to experience the intersection of live entertainment and makeup. Infused with confidence and freedom, everyone in attendance will have the chance to transform in the way that I have long lived to do. Live Nation has given me a platform to express my vision to my audience on stages across the world. Our future together will mean seeing the audiences’ visions come to life from the crowds.”

about-face and af94 will create experiences at many Live Nation venues and festivals, offering product sampling, self-guided application, and a range of virtual and actual ‘try and buy’ integrations with their long-wear, performance-driven, highly pigmented products. According to fan insights from Live Nation, people often experiment or enhance their look for shows, with 84% of fans saying live music events encourage freedom in self-expression.

“Halsey has always pushed boundaries, broken beauty norms and disregarded public opinion in favor of supporting personal forms of self-expression and Live Nation is proud to support that by partnering with about-face and af94,” said Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s Global President of Media and Sponsorship. “Integrating these brands at concerts and festivals encourages boundless creativity, and we’re excited to see what fans lean into as they experiment at shows.”

