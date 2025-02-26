ADVERTISEMENT
Hans Zimmer’s ‘Live In Prague’ Concert Film To Be Released

The 4K UHD edition will arrive on July 18.

Published on

Hans Zimmer - Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images
Hans Zimmer - Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Hans Zimmer’s 2016 Live In Prague concert film is set to be released for the first time in 4K UHD. The new restoration will arrive on July 18.

This concert was filmed on May 7, 2016 in Prague during Hans Zimmer’s European concert tour. Hans was accompanied by a band, orchestra and choir — 72 musicians in total — including guitarist Johnny Marr of The Smiths.

The concert featured a breaking light show, stunning visuals, and a state of the art sound system. Throughout the performance, Hans Zimmer handles multiple instruments and gives introductory insights to many of the pieces during the concert.

Hans’ career has seen him lend his hand to some of cinema’s greats, working alongside acclaimed directors including Ridley Scott, Michael Bay, and Christopher Nolan. Live In Prague gives fans of the films – and the composer’s work – the perfect vantage point from which to see the musical maestro in action. This is music made for some of the biggest moments in the history of cinema, standing on its own under Zimmer’s wise direction.

Order Hans Zimmer’s Live In Prague.

Hans Zimmer’s Live In Prague Tracklist:
1. Medley: Driving (Driving Miss Daisy) / Discombobulate (Sherlock Holmes) / Zoosters Breakout (Madagascar)
2. Medley: Crimson Tide / 160 BPM (Angels And Demons)
3. Gladiator Medley: The Wheat / The Battle / Elysium / Now We Are Free 4. Chevaliers De Sangreal (The Da Vinci Code)
5. The Lion King Medley: Circle Of Life (Prelude) / King Of Pride Rock (reprise)
6. Pirates Of The Caribbean Medley: Captain Jack Sparrow / One Day / Up Is Down / He’s A Pirate
7. You’re So Cool (True Romance)
8. Rain Man: Main Theme
9. What Are You Going To Do When You Are Not Saving The World (Man Of Steel)
10. Journey To The Line (The Thin Red Line)
11. The Electro Suite (themes from The Amazing Spider-Man 2)
12. The Dark Knight Trilogy Medley: Why So Serious? / Like A Dog Chasing Cars / Why Do We Fall? / Introduce A Little Anarchy / The Fire Rises
13. Aurora
14. Interstellar Medley: Day One / Cornfield Chase / No Time For Caution / Stay
15. Inception Medley: Half Remembered Dream / Dream Is Collapsing / Mombasa / Time

