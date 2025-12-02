Herbert Von Karajan’s ‘Die Fledermaus’ Set For Comprehensive Vinyl, CD Reissue

Image: Courtesy of Decca Records

One of the jewels of Decca’s unrivaled opera catalog, Herbert Von Karajan’s classic 1960 Die Fledermaus is to be reissued on 3LP and 2CD on January 30 by the label to celebrate the bi-centenary of its legendary Viennese composer Johann Strauss. Newly remastered from the original stereo master tapes at 24 bit/192kHz, both formats are presented in deluxe packaging with a facsimile of the original booklet.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest conductors of the 20th century, the Austrian-born Karajan was a dominant figure in European classical music from the mid-1950s until his death in July 1989. Recordings featuring his involvement are estimated to have sold over 200 million copies.

He is arguably best known as principal conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic for 34 years, first conducting the orchestra in 1938. He also conducted the Berlin State Opera during World War II. Also receiving a contract with Deutsche Grammophon that same year, Karajan made the first of numerous recordings, conducting the Staatskapelle Berlin in the overture to Mozart’s The Magic Flute.

From 1957 to 1964, Karajan was artistic director of the Vienna State Opera. He was closely involved with the Vienna Philharmonic and the Salzburg Festival, where he initiated the Easter Festival, which remained tied to the Berlin Philharmonic’s music director after his tenure.

Karajan conducted and recorded prolifically, mainly with the Berlin Philharmonic and the Vienna Philharmonic. He conducted other orchestras (including the NHK Symphony Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Orchestre de Paris, the Orchestra of Teatro alla Scala, Milan and the Staatskapelle Dresden), but the vast majority of his recordings were made with the Berlin and Vienna orchestras. He also left a considerable legacy of recordings with the Philharmonia Orchestra, his last performance being in 1960.

The tradition of performing Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus at the Vienna State Opera is strongly associated with New Year’s Eve, making it a cherished Viennese tradition. The operetta has been in the repertoire since its 1874 premiere and has almost continuously been performed, especially on New Year’s Eve since around 1900.

