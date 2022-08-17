Hermanos Gutiérrez Recruits Dan Auerbach For ‘Tres Hermanos’

Hermanos Gutiérrez - Photo: Larry Nlehues (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

Zurich-based duo Hermanos Gutiérrez, comprised of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, have released “Tres Hermanos,” the newest song from their forthcoming new album, El Bueno Y El Malo. The new record from the brothers is set for release on October 28, 2022 via Easy Eye Sound, Dan Auerbach’s acclaimed label he founded and runs.

Recorded in Nashville, the song marks the first outside collaboration the duo have released, featuring a performance from the “third brother” himself, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

Hermanos Gutiérrez (featuring Dan Auerbach) - "Tres Hermanos" [Official Music Video]

About the song, Hermanos Gutiérrez said, “We wanted to reconnect with our Latin roots and share that feeling of hanging out with friends in a ‘Barrio’ somewhere in a city in Latin America. While recording this song in the studio, Dan suggested playing a specific melody over the bridge. We remember trying a few things, but it was not what he envisioned.

“We invited him to play on the song, and it was such a connecting moment between the three of us, creating this song together and talking through music with each other. Since it has always just been the two of us, we felt honored and grateful to have Dan playing with us on this song.”

“Tres Hermanos” release follows the band’s sold out shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, LA’s the Hollywood Forever Masonic Lodge, and their set at Newport Folk Festival. The duo will also be opening for Jason Isbell in Nashville at the legendary Ryman in October.

“When Alejandro and I play together, it’s like we are driving a car,” says Estevan Gutiérrez. “It’s like we are taking a road trip. Sometimes we’re driving through a desert. Sometimes we’re traveling up the coast. But always we are in nature, and we see the most beautiful landscapes, sunrises, sunsets.”

The music these two brothers make evokes expansive plains and rough wildernesses, saguaros and surfs, spaghetti westerns and Morricone soundtracks, Lynch and Jarmusch. With their guitars they travel through landscapes haunted by vaqueros, cancioneros, wanderers, fugitives, lovers, family—and whatever ghosts their listeners bring to the music.

Pre-order El Bueno Y El Malo.