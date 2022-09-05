Highway Unveils New Song ‘No Guitar’

Highway - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Victor Victor Worldwide/Geffen Records

Breakout Seattle rapper Highway rocks out on the luxurious new single, “No Guitar.” The track is out now via Victor Worldwide/Geffen Records.

Arriving on the heels of his self-titled debut project, the MC showcases his effortless cool on the bass-heavy, woozy track that pays tribute to the late, great Kurt Cobain.

Highway - No Guitar (Official Video)

While Highway usually doubles up as a producer, on “No Guitar” he hands over the beatmaking duties to xjay and Paio, who offer up a lush instrumental. Over the track, Highway details the freewheeling energy that informs his live shows and his music more broadly. “Jumping off the f_____g stage landing in the crowd, b___h pulling on my dreads know my momma proud,” the rapper spits. “Getting higher than the 80s, R.I.P Kurt Cobain this rockstar s__t made me.” Highway’s point is that he doesn’t need to shred a guitar to fully embody the rockstar ethos.

“No Guitar” follows the MC’s aforementioned project Highway, which includes his breakthrough single “Cash Talk (No Talkin).” That track finds Highway unloading a barrage of flex-heavy bars with free-flowing nonchalance. Highway spits in his signature Auto-Tune-drenched flow over heavy bass, gently plucked guitar, and steady 808s.

Highway might be a fresh face to some, but he paid his dues as an in-demand producer. After reaching a level of satisfaction and achievement with his work, the multi-hyphenate turned his attention to rapping. And it didn’t take long for Highway to realize that he belonged behind the mic. Confidence is central to his art, and he advocates for those who are unapologetically themselves and willing to follow their passions.

The rapper’s debut major-label mixtape showcased an artist firmly tapped into the cultural zeitgeist, with the songwriting and production chops to make the work entirely his own. It’s no wonder he has nabbed cosigns from folks like Billboard-charting producer Jetson, producer and recording artist Ye Ali, Nick Mira of Internet Money, and indie auteur Sango. Highway proved that he can make a cohesive, powerful statement throughout an entire project.

But instead of basking in the success of his debut, the rapper got straight back to business. “No Guitar” confirms that Highway is one of the most exciting new voices of the Northwest.

Buy or stream “No Guitar.”