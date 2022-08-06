Icewear Vezzo Recruits Kodak Black For ‘It’s All On U’

Icewear Vezzo - Photo: Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

Detroit heavy-hitter Icewear Vezzo has announced his new record deal with Quality Control Music, and celebrated the release with a new Kodak Black-assisted single “It’s All On U.”

The critically acclaimed artist and entrepreneur joins game-changing artists like Migos, Lil Baby, and City Girls on the label’s star-studded roster. Along with the signing announcement Vezzo also dropped a visual. The Kardiak-directed video finds Vezzo and Kodak mobbing in the Mitten, as Kodak rocks University of Michigan attire from head to toe.

Icewear Vezzo ft Kodak Black - Its All On U (Official Video)

“I think QC was the best fit for me,” says Icewear Vezzo. “The structure of the label and the way Coach and P respect the artists’ creativity—that’s important. You don’t see that a lot. They take what you already got and just add to it and make it way bigger.”

Icewear Vezzo’s entrepreneurial spirit and history of setting trends makes him a perfect fit for the label’s roster. The 6 Mile native established himself over a decade as one of the most respected slick-talkers in Detroit’s bustling rap scene. He was instrumental in shaping the city’s dark, piano-and-punchline-heavy sound with his popular Clarity, Robbin Season, and Rich Off Pints mixtape series.

“P and I have a lot in common with the way we look at the rap game and opportunities,” says Vezzo. “When we first linked up it was just, ‘I f__k with your brand, and your hustle.’ We just vibed. We just vibed for like a year straight before we even discussed the possibility of signing. I admire P–he’s doing s__t a whole other way.”

The Iced Up Records CEO’s new partnership arrives on the heels of Rich Off Pints 3, the concluding chapter of Vezzo’s signature mixtape series. Continuing the path set by 2021’s Rich Off Pints and Rich Off Pints 2, which generated a combined 150 million streams across platforms, Rich Off Pints 3 is the product of a man who has been through hell in the pursuit of better days.

The tape recently earned praise from Pitchfork, who stated, “His latest project basks in the idea that an album this regionally specific can still have nationwide appeal.” The new project has guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Key Glock–who appeared with Vezzo last month in the video for “Whatever”–E-40, G Herbo, and many others, and is available everywhere via Iced Up Records.

Buy or stream “It’s All On U.”