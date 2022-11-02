J. Cole And Dreamville Festival Announce 2023 Dates

J. Cole - Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

J. Cole and his Dreamville team have announced that Dreamville Festival will officially return next spring to Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023. A special ticket pre-sale will also soon be available for Dreamville fans who sign-up for the official festival email or text newsletter at the festival’s official website.

After Dreamville successfully revitalized the brand’s flagship music festival last spring following a three-year hiatus, Dreamville Festival has since become the largest music festival in the state of North Carolina and one of the most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Last year, organizers welcomed 80,000 total attendees from across the globe including travelers from all 50 U.S. states and more than a dozen international countries, who were treated to a variety of family-friendly activities and local vendors, food trucks, and artisans from the greater Triangle area. Dreamville Festival 2022 in total created a more than $6.7 million dollar economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County community.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, next year’s festival will once again bring together local residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy a weekend celebration curated by Cole himself. Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park while experiencing incredible music performances featuring Cole’s own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome. Consider this your personal invite. Come through, you won’t want to miss Dreamville 2023.”

Visit Dreamville Festival’s official website for more information.