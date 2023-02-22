Jackson Dean’s ‘Don’t Come Lookin’’ Is Certified Gold

Allison Jones, Luke Dick, Scott Borchetta, Jackson Dean, and Mike Rittberg - Photo: Steve Lowry for BMI

Friends, family, and industry tastemakers gathered to celebrate Jackson Dean’s No. 1 single “Don’t Come Lookin’.” The party, hosted by BMI at their Music Row office, paid tribute to Dean and his co-writer/producer on the track, Luke Dick.

Amid celebrating the song’s radio success, Dean was surprised with a plaque and the news that the hit has reached more than 500,000 units and is officially certified Gold by the RIAA.

In November, “Don’t Come Lookin’” became the fastest debut to reach No.1 on Country Aircheck’s chart for the year–making Dean the youngest male in not just Aircheck, but Radio & Records’ history to top the charts with their very first single.

The song started out its radio journey crowning Dean as the highest debuting new artist on the charts since 2015 and concluded with earning the CRS New Face as the topmost heard new artist on Country Aircheck chart for 2022. The gritty anthem for restless spirits was also featured on Netflix’s The Ice Road soundtrack and Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and included in several lists as one of the Best County Songs of 2022 (Billboard, Taste of Country, and more).

“It takes a village so it meant a lot to soak in the moment with everybody who helped make this dream a reality,” said Jackson. “This is only the beginning, there is a lot more music to make and stones to turn over.”

His current single, “Fearless (The Echo)” was the most added upon its impact on Country radio and continues to climb. The track was lauded by Billboard as “an honest, desperate, manly expression of the life-changing power of his mate,” saying, “the verses harness a Waylon Jennings-like gruffness in his lower range while the chorus showcases a Chris Cornell-ish ferocity in Dean’s upper reaches.”

Buy or stream “Don’t Come Lookin’.”