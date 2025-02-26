Jacky Cheung Sets Record For Chinese Artists After Performing 1,000th Concert

Jacky Cheung - Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Chinese singer Jacky Cheung, known among his fans as “God of Songs,” has set a record for Chinese artists after performing his 1,000th concert.

The groundbreaking show took place on Sunday, February 23, in China’s port city of Haikou, the capital of Hainan province, as part of his ongoing Jacky Cheung 60+ World Tour. The show marked the 218th performance of this current tour.

To mark the milestone, executives from Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) attended the concert and presented Cheung with a gift honoring his four-decade career in the music industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gift was a three-meter-long traditional Chinese scroll painting depicting his 38-year journey across 10 world tours, featuring intricate illustrations of each tour’s stage designs, lighting, and iconic looks against a backdrop of fans holding light signs.

Timothy Xu, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Greater China, presented the commemorative gift to Cheung, saying, “It’s an honor to witness this historic milestone. I offer my heartfelt congratulations and deepest respect to Mr. Cheung. His unwavering trust in us over the past 40 years has contributed to an extraordinary legacy in the music industry.

“Mr. Cheung is not only our pride but also a defining figure in the Chinese music scene. His unparalleled artistry, remarkable professionalism, and every breakthrough he has achieved in bringing Chinese music to the global stage, continue to inspire us. We look forward to many more years of collaboration, promoting the influence of Chinese culture to the world stage.”

Speaking at the concert, Cheung said: “What does 1,000 concerts mean to me? It’s a reflection of the past 40 years, where I’ve spent nearly 3,000 hours standing on this stage. I’ve poured all my sincerity and love into every performance.

“To every fan who has supported me, whether you’re here with me tonight or not, my journey has been shaped by your unwavering love and encouragement. Without you, I would never have had the chance to do what I love most. These 40 years, these 1,000 shows—they were made possible by you. I am sincerely grateful for your constant presence by my side. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Listen to the best of Jacky Cheung on Apple Music and Spotify.