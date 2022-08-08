Jessie Ware Shares Energetic Video For ‘Free Yourself; Announces US Shows With Harry Styles

Jessie Ware - Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Jessie Ware has shared the energetic video for her latest single “Free Yourself” – which you can check out below – and also announced a series of US support shows with Harry Styles.

Directed by Vicky Lawton, the “Free Yourself” video is loaded with infectious energy that celebrates the joy of being unapologetically yourself. A figure of empowerment draped in red silky luxury, Jessie literally puts herself on a pedestal to coach “names not numbers” covered in black clothing into freeing their “extraordinary colors”.

Packed with catwalks of fierce self-love, the track and video is a stature of indulgence that champions a movement of fun expression.

Jessie Ware - Free Yourself

Since its release, “Free Yourself” has gone on to have the biggest week one streams in both the UK and internationally ahead of any other Jessie single. The new track is co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence JR and legendary British producer Stuart Price giving a taster session to Jessie’s fifth studio album.

“Free Yourself” is the beginning of a new era for me.” explains Jessie. “ I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

The new track also tops off a fantastic summer for Jessie, who brought the disco on her rescheduled ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ live shows including a headline slot at Glastonbury’s Park stage and a career defining set at Primavera Sound. Later, this year will see Jessie jet stateside to support Harry Styles on his Love on Tour for 5 dates at Chicago’s United Center.

In amongst completing the rescheduled tour dates, Jessie is busy back in the studio to finish her much-anticipated fifth studio album. Welcome to the next era of Jessie Ware.

Jessie Ware plays the following US shows:

October:

6th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

8th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

9th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

13th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support)

14th – United Center, Chicago (Harry styles support).

Buy or stream “Free Yourself”.