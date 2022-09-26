John Mellencamp To Perform From Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Celebration Of New Exhibit

John Mellencamp - Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has confirmed the Hall’s newest permanent exhibition, Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp, which will open on September 29 at 10am.

iHeartRadio will broadcast the opening for a special live edition of “iHeartRadio ICONS with John Mellencamp” nationwide featuring a performance by Mellencamp at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Mellencamp will speak with iHeartMedia’s on air personality Jim Kerr about the exhibit and a very special tour announcement. The performance and interview and will air at 5 p.m. EST on September 29 across select iHeartMedia Classic Rock, Adult Hits, Classic Hits, and Variety stations nationwide.

“John is one of the great singer songwriters of our time, who has had a profound impact on music and culture,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises. “We are thrilled to be there in Cleveland to broadcast this special honor for such an influential artist.”

To purchase general admission for Thursday, September 29 to experience John Mellencamp Fan Day or to reserve a free ticket to A Conversation with John Mellencamp, visit the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s official website.

The John Mellencamp Fan Day experience will include highlights from Mellencamp’s induction and Rock Hall moments screening all day in the Ahmet Ertegun Exhibition Hall, an interactive Garage Takeover where fans can learn, play, or sing Mellencamp songs in the Jam Room with actual instruments, a Long Live Rock photo opportunity for fans and plus food, bar trucks and the beer garden open, Rock Boxes located in downtown Cleveland along East 9th Street playing Mellencamp’s music, as well as educational activities on their Rock Hall EDU site.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s beloved Legends of Rock exhibit is expanding, now spanning four floors with artifacts from Prince, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Jimi Hendrix and more. The Rock Hall continues to expand their collection with the inclusion of John Mellencamp to the popular, growing exhibit.

Visit The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ’s official website for more information.