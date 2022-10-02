Jon Langston Declares His Devotion On Heartfelt ‘Give You My All’ Single

Jon Langston 'Give You My All' artwork - Courtesy: EMI Nashville

As 32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville artist Jon Langston continues his Beers Got Drank tour of the US, he has unveiled the new track “Give You My All,” now available for streaming and download.

Langston wrote the song with Brad Wagner and Jordan Gray, and it was produced by Jacob Rice and Jody Stevens. Speaking about the heartfelt sentiment of commitment in the lyrics, the artist says: “‘Give You My All’ is all about finding that person you love and giving them everything you got. I hope the fans feel this one just as much as I do. I wrote this one with two of my buddies, so that makes it even more special.”

Jon Langston - Give You My All (Official Audio)

Langston, described by MusicRow.com as a “consistently excellent record maker,” took his tour to Rome, in his home state of Georgia, on Friday (30), and it resumes on October 14 in Easton, PA. Dates continue until November 19. “Give You My All” follows his recent release of the track that gives the tour its name, “Beers Got Drank,” which was accompanied in August by an official video.

In 2018, Langston’s first major label single “When It Comes To Loving You” topped the all-genre iTunes chart and reached the Top 30 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. He also reached the Top 40 on the Country Airplay survey with “Now You Know” in 2019.

Langston’s Beers Got Drank tour continues as follows, with more details available on the tour page of his website.

10/14 | Easton, PA – One Centre Square

10/15 | Chesterfield, VA – Keystone Acres**

10/21 | Franklinton, LA – Washington Parish Free Fair

10/22 | Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed Street

10/27 | Savannah, GA – Saddle Bags Savannah

10/28 | Dothan, AL – The Plant

10/29 | Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club

11/5 | Bartow, FL – Bartow Ford**

11/11 | Springfield, MO – Midnight Rodeo-Springfield

11/12 | Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

11/19 | Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon

** = shows not part of the Beers Got Drank tour.