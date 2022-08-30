EMI Nashville’s Jon Langston Opens ‘Beers Got Drank’ Tour, Unveils Video 

Jon Langston - Photo: Courtesy of Stone Wertz

Country notable and Loganville, Georgia native Jon Langston has kicked off his Beers Got Drank tour, which opened last weekend to enthusiastic crowds in Pensacola, FL and a home state show in Athens.

The 32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville artist is also delivering impressive views for his official video for the track the tour is named for, which premiered on Facebook last week and already has more than five million views.

Langston wrote the song with Rhett Akins, Dan Isbell, and Jacob Rice, and it’s produced by Jody Stevens. It debuted in June, when the artist performed as part of CMA Fest at the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

The tour continues on September 8 in Medford, OR, with two co-headliners to follow with Eric Paslay. Dates continue well into the fall, ending in Indianapolis on November 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Langston - Beers Got Drank (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Langston debuted with the independently-released EP Runnin’ On Sunshine and single “Young & Reckless” in 2013, and made his first chart appearance with the Showtime EP, on the Treehouse label, in 2015. The following, self-titled extended play at the end of that year topped Billboard’s Heatseekers chart.

In 2018, he became the first artist signed to Luke Bryan’s label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville. Langston was part of the superstar’s Farm Tour in both 2017 and 2018, a poetic moment as he had once been a member of the audience on a previous edition of that tour, as a fan.

He also went out on his own Prob’ly In A Bar itinerary in 2018, and Bryan then invited him onto his Sunset Repeat tour the following year. Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV and another for management with KP Entertainment, and tipped his hat to another of his big influences, Alan Jackson, with a cover of his smash hit “Don’t Rock The Jukebox.”

Subscribe to Jon Langston’s official YouTube channel.