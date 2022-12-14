The Jonas Brothers Announce New Las Vegas Residency Shows For 2023

The Jonas Brothers - Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava Resort & Casino

The Jonas Brothers are heading back to Las Vegas.

They’ll welcome 2023 with the return of ‘Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas’ for a handful of dates in February. The trio of brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will headline Dolby Live at Park MGM on February 17, 18 and 19. It follows the 2022 kickoff of the residency exclusively hosted at the venue, with two stints in June and November.

When announcing the November shows, the Brothers said that they change their set list for every show. Band hits like “Year 3000,” “Burnin’ Up” and “S.O.S.” were performed alongside hits from their solo careers, including Nick’s “Jealous” and “Cake By The Ocean,” the latter of which was sung by DNCE and co-written by Joe and topped the Adult Top 40 chart in 2016.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing everything we’re planning for 2023 and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off,” Jonas Brothers shared on Instagram.

“2023 is going to be pretty special,” Nick shares. “This is just the beginning…” “Who’s ready for more @jonasbrothers?” writes Joe. “Can it just be 2023 now?? We have so much to share with you.” “Can’t wait to see you in February. We’ve got some big plans on the way and Vegas is just the start,” Kevin teases.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday (Dec. 16) at 1 p.m. ET.

In between sets, the brothers opened the second location of their family restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, in Las Vegas. It’s named in honor of their late great-grandmother, Nellie Jonas, on their father Kevin Jonas Sr.’s side of the family. The first location is in Belmont, North Carolina, which is where Nellie lived until she passed away in 2011.

In September, Joe shared that the band’s new album is completed. It will be their first since 2019’s Happiness Begins.

