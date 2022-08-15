Jonas Brothers Announce Second Las Vegas Residency

The Jonas Brothers - Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Jonas Brothers are returning to Las Vegas for another residency. On Monday, to celebrate Joe’s birthday, the Jonas Brothers announced that they’ll be returning to Nevada to perform three nights in November at the same space where they held of shows earlier this summer.

“We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon announcement of the first run, the band wrote, “Can’t wait to be back on stage in June with my brothers! See you in Vegas!!” Kevin Jonas wrote alongside a teaser trailer for the residency on his personal Instagram feed, while Nick Jonas chimed in, “Best way to kick off summer 2022?? With my brothers in Vegas.”

The band has stayed busy in the past year. One of their recent singles was “Who’s In Your Head?.” The upbeat song was first teased when the pop trio performed the song at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

“Who’s In Your Head?” paints a skeptical picture of a relationship as the group works to decipher who is occupying the thoughts of a partner who seems distracted by past relationships. “I hear the whispers every night/Even when I’m dreamin’/Now, tell me, baby, would you ever mind?” Nick ponders just before the chorus hits.

“I wanna know who’s in your head?/Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’/Who’s in your bed?/Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin’/Got lost in your halo (Halo)/I just wanna know/Know who’s in your head, in your head,” Joe and Nick offer on the chorus.

“Who’s In Your Head?” was the third Jonas Brothers single to be released last year. Early on in 2021, the band teamed up with super producer and DJ Marshmello for the track “Leave Before You Love Me.”

Visit the Jonas Brothers’ official website for more information.