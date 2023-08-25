Jonas Brothers Release Cover Of Switchfoot’s ‘The Beautiful Letdown’

Jonas Brothers - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Jonas Brothers have released their reimagined rendition of “The Beautiful Letdown,” the beloved title track from Switchfoot’s celebrated 2003 LP.

“The Beautiful Letdown (Jonas Brothers Version)” retains the slow-burning intensity of the 2003 original while incorporating a string section to compliment the Jonas Brothers’ trademark harmonies. Produced by longtime collaborator John Fields, the new track showcases the Jonas Brothers’ vocal chemistry and highlights the band’s reverence for Switchfoot’s timeless songwriting.

John Fields actually achieved his first mainstream success producing Switchfoot’s The Beautiful Letdown before working with the Jonas Brothers, making this track a full-circle moment for all involved.

Speaking about the track, The Jonas Brothers noted: “We grew up listening to their album The Beautiful Letdown and ‘Meant To Live’ was a huge influence for us. We’ve seen them a ton of times live and we always wanted to work with their music producer (John Fields).

“‘Twenty Four’ was the first song that me (Joe) and Kevin ever played together. This album has incredible significance for us on an emotional level but also sonically it was a big part of our sound. We worked with John Fields who produced The Beautiful Letdown and it was a dream come true for us. And the guys in the band have always been so supportive of us. Thank you for inspiring us and we are so happy to be part of this project singing one of our favorite songs ‘The Beautiful Letdown.’”

Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman added: “The first time we met the Jonas Brothers was on our tour bus somewhere in the middle of the country. This was at least a decade ago and I had never heard of them before. (Apparently I live under a rock!) They seemed like wonderful, talented young men. We were chatting for a while when they asked for advice. I gave them some sort of ‘follow your dreams and stay true to your heart’ talk. The next week at the airport I saw them on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine. I did a double take and started laughing. Not sure they needed my pep talk- (maybe they needed to give me one‽ ha!).”

