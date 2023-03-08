Jordan Ward Shares Video For ‘FAMJAM4000,’ Announces Tour

Jordan Ward - Photo: Ricky Alvarez (Courtesy of Interscope Records)

On the heels of his buzzing debut album, FORWARD, R&B standout Jordan Ward has unleashed the funk-influenced banger, “FAMJAM4000.”

The song, named one of Rolling Stone’s “Songs You Need to Know,” evokes a classic 1970s R&B sound but adds a fresh contemporary feel courtesy of the track’s top-tier producers, Lido, Nascent, and Zach Ezzy. The carefree vibe translates to the song’s music video, featuring Jordan reveling in joy in his hometown of St. Louis.

Keeping the momentum going, Jordan Ward has also announced his first headlining tour, The FORWARD Tour. The trek begins May 3 in Atlanta and includes shows in some of the biggest music markets, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and his native St. Louis.

Fans will also have many more chances to catch Jordan on the road this spring. He’s currently supporting JID and Smino on their Luv Is 4Ever Tour, which wraps March 29. Days later, he’ll take the stage at the Dreamville Festival in North Carolina (April 2) alongside an all-star lineup featuring J. Cole, Drake, Summer Walker, Burna Boy and more.

The new announcements cap a milestone week for Jordan Ward and FORWARD, which has earned widespread acclaim. Okayplayer celebrated the album’s “refreshing” sound and highlighted Jordan’s “knack for unique sounds is also showcased on this well-produced compilation,” while VIBE praised, “the newcomer asserts himself as a force to reckon with.”

FORWARD delivers on the promise that has made Jordan Ward one of the most encouraging and anticipated breakthrough acts of 2023. Drawing influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock, and hip-hop, FORWARD sees Jordan Ward elevate and expand the genre and all its potential. Album highlights include the Joony collaboration “IDC,” “WHITE CROCS,” with rising rapper and fellow St. Louis native Ryan Trey, and the flirtatious “CHERIMOYA.The 14-track album is executive produced by Lido, whose credits include collaborations with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Halsey, Smino, and more.

Buy or stream FORWARD.