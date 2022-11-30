Joy Oladokun Shares ‘Power’ From New Documentary ‘Loudmouth’

Joy Oladokun - Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Joy Oladokun has shared a timely new anthem entitled “Power.” The song notably serves as the end credits theme for the documentary LOUDMOUTH about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton.

The film opens in theaters nationwide on December 9 and premieres on Amazon and Apple TV January 13, 2023. It was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT winner John Legend.

Loudmouth | Official Trailer

“Power” illuminates the power of Oladokun’s songcraft and delivery. Inspired by Reverend Al Sharpton’s historic journey crusading for Civil Rights, Oladokun wrote this potent anthem alone specifically for the film. It stretches from moments of vulnerability into a gospel-style crescendo with a skyscraping chorus meant as a call-to-action: “Power, help me use it. All of the people got it.”

Last month, Oladokun shared a playful video for “Sweet Symphony,” her new collaboration with Chris Stapleton. Directed and produced by Gemini (Mason Allen and Nicki Fletcher), the video features puppet versions of Oladokun and Stapleton performing the song.

Of the video, Oladokun shared, “I felt really inspired as a Black kid watching Sesame Streetand the Muppets because we live in a world where our differences separate us, and these shows were so clearly modeled through the art form that differences don’t matter. I love the surrealism and realism that puppet art blends together because it teaches us cool lessons about how we should treat other.”

Produced by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, and Ian Fitchuk and written by Oladokun, Fitchuk, and Shae Jacobs, “Sweet Symphony” debuted at No.1 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart last month and continues to receive critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone praised it as a, “…thrilling duet partners…with its gently rising and falling set of major chords, the soulful midtempo tune evokes the experience of dropping one’s defenses and facing tough times together,” while Billboard declares, “The sparse accompaniment allows Oladokun’s cool, smooth voice and Stapleton’s gritty fervor to shine. Essential listening,” and The Tennessean proclaims, “stirring…Oladokun’s star is on the rise.”

