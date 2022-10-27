Joy Oladokun And Chris Stapleton Release ‘Sweet Symphony’ Video

Joy Oladokun and Chris Stapleton, ‘Sweet Symphony’ - Photo: Courtesy of Sacks and Co.

The official music video for “Sweet Symphony,” Joy Oladokun’s new collaboration with Chris Stapleton, is out now. Directed and produced by Gemini (Mason Allen and Nicki Fletcher), the video features puppet versions of Oladokun and Stapleton performing the song.

Of the video, Oladokun shares, “I felt really inspired as a Black kid watching Sesame Street and the Muppets because we live in a world where our differences separate us, and these shows were so clearly modeled through the art form that differences don’t matter. I love the surrealism and realism that puppet art blends together because it teaches us cool lessons about how we should treat other.”

Produced by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, and Ian Fitchuk and written by Oladokun, Fitchuk, and Shae Jacobs, “Sweet Symphony” debuted at No.1 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart last month and continues to receive critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone praises it as a, “…thrilling duet partners…with its gently rising and falling set of major chords, the soulful midtempo tune evokes the experience of dropping one’s defenses and facing tough times together,” while Billboard declares, “The sparse accompaniment allows Oladokun’s cool, smooth voice and Stapleton’s gritty fervor to shine. Essential listening,” and The Tennessean proclaims, “stirring…Oladokun’s star is on the rise.”

The release adds to a landmark year for Joy Oladokun, who was featured on CBS Mornings earlier this month speaking with correspondent Anthony Mason. She also recently released new songs “Purple Haze,” “Fortune Favors The Bold,” and “Keeping The Light On.” The singles follow Oladokun’s breakthrough major label debut, in defense of my own happiness (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records), which landed on numerous “Best of 2021” lists.

Continuing to receive widespread attention, Oladokun was recently featured in Vanity Fair, who proclaims, “Her name is both prescient and redundant. She oozes energy that shifts a room’s center of gravity and makes you happy for it. It is charisma and she has it in spades. It’s the way she approaches her craft too.”

Buy or stream “Sweet Symphony.”