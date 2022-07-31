K Camp Returns With New Project ‘Vibe Forever’

K Camp - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Atlanta rapper, singer, and producer K Camp has released his vibrant new project, Vibe Forever. The prolific MC has been teasing the album with magnetic singles like “Woozie” and “Holy Spirit,” and maintains that immersive, intricate, and engaging quality across 12 tracks including collaborations with Ne-Yo and Doe Boy. The album is out now via Interscope Records.

The project is full of textured, infectious standouts like the recent single “Woozie,” which finds K CAMP popping off about toxic relationships. Produced by FOREVEROLLING, XL Eagle, and Chase Millie, “Woozie” garnered support from XXL, who added it to their “13 Best New Hip Hop Songs” column, REVOLT, HNHH, HipHopDX, and Apple Music. Other highlights include the gospel-inflected “Holy Spirit,” a meditative track that feels both soulful and hard-hitting, which is one of K Camp’s sweet spots.

While singles like “Woozie” and “Holy Spirit” underline K Camp’s hitmaking credentials, other enthralling cuts like “Last Lap,” “Blow Da Budget,” and “Bullseye” showcase other sides of his artistry—further establishing him as a musician with the range to try out whatever sound or style he feels called to on a given day. Other tracks of note include “Don’t Change,” a retro-leaning collaboration with Ne-Yo, the irresistibly slick “If These Walls Could Talk,” and “Without Risk” featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Doe Boy.

Last year, K Camp released his sixth studio album, FLOAT—a new era of music the hitmaker described as his time to evolve. The fifteen track album, which amassed over one billion streams, features “Life Has Changed ft. PnB Rock,” “Game Ain’t Free” which currently has over four million views, “Tables Turn,” which Rolling Stone listed as a “Song You Need To Know,” and more. On the alluring album he also tapped Trey Songz, Mooski, and Kaleem Taylor for collaborations.

FLOAT followed his star-studded K.I.S.S. 5 mixtape, which featured collaborations with Ari Lennox, 6LACK, and Wale. Both of those albums were critically and commercially successful, which Vibe Forever seems destined to repeat. The project feels like a snapshot of an artist at the very peak of his considerable powers.

Buy or stream Vibe Forever.