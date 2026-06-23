Kelly Rowland’s ‘Here I Am’ Arrives On New Formats

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Kelly Rowland’s third solo album Here I Am is coming to vinyl. The 2011 record will be available in two variants, standard 1LP black and 2LP Glacier Gray color vinyl. The former is its first ever 1LP standard black pressing and the latter features four previously released bonus tracks, available on vinyl for the first time. The four bonus tracks are “Heaven & Earth,” “Each Other,” “Motivation (Rebel Rock Remix),” and “Commander (Urban Remix).”

Here I Am is a dynamic collection of R&B, pop, and dance music. It features collaborations with Lil Wayne, David Guetta, Big Sean, and Rico Love and is led by the chart-topping single “Motivation.”

Here I Am highlights Rowland’s smooth vocals, confident attitude, and versatility across a mix of club-ready anthems and intimate slow jams. She sounds self-assured while delivering an empowering soundtrack filled with passion and undeniable hooks. “It’s more so introducing myself as Kelly Rowland being Kelly Rowland and just being myself,” she told PAPER in regards to the title. “I’m the most confident I’ve been on a record ever. And it’s by myself. I love it.”

“It just connected with my heart and the music as well,” she told Billboard. “It stands for everything I’ve gone through and thought about for this record as a woman. It’s very strong.”

Kelly Rowland - Commander ft. David Guetta

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The album’s dance-oriented sound was inspired by the former Destiny’s Child member’s time in Europe. An encounter with Guetta spinning at a club led to their 2009 collaboration “When Love Takes Over.” Guetta produced “Commander,” one of Here I Am’s singles, which would go on to top the US Hot Dance Club Songs chart.

The album featured other singles, “Forever and a Day,” “Rose Colored Glasses,” and “Grown Woman.” The final single, “Motivation,” which features Lil Wayne, reached No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart where it stayed seven weeks in a row, and number seventeen on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Shop Kelly Rowland’s Here I Am here.