Kid Cudi Reveals Four Cover Art Variations For New Album ‘INSANO’

Kid Cudi 'INSANO' album artwork variations courtesy of KAWS/Republic Records

Kid Cudi has revealed 4 cover-art variations for his anxiously awaited ninth album INSANO, featuring artwork by renowned artist and designer, KAWS.

Set for release through Republic Records in September, INSANO stands out as the star’s first full-length offering since 2022 and also as one of the most anticipated records of this year.

The artists initially set the stage for INSANO with the fan favorite single “PORSCHE TOPLESS” which has already reeled in 7.9 million Spotify streams and counting in addition to earning critical acclaim. Right out of the gate, The FADER proclaimed, “Cudi celebrates the good times on his latest effort,” while Complex applauded its “bouncy production and a carefree hook.” HYPEBEAST fittingly christened it “a fun and upbeat summer anthem,” and Consequence of Sound dubbed it “a top-down, tunes-up party track.”

In addition to the imminent arrial of INSANO, Cudi and The Cleveland Guardians have also announced their partnership for Kid Cudi Day on Friday September 22, 2023. The event will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH as the Guardians play host to the Baltimore Orioles. The event will be to celebrate the release of INSANO and honor the work Cudi has done for the Cleveland community.

The last time the wider public heard from Cudi was on 2022’s ENTERGALACTIC—which landed in tandem with the companion NETFLIX project of the same name and was recently nominated for an Emmy Award. Beyond piling up hundreds of millions of streams, Pitchfork hailed it as “some of his most purely enjoyable music in a decade.” Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and emerged as his seventh Top 20 debut on the respective chart. Plus, it earned a nomination in the category of “Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album” at the NAACP Image Awards.

