Kidd Kenn Returns With New Single ‘Everywhere I Go’

Kidd Kenn - Photo: Sarah Morris/WireImage

Kidd Kenn, the 20 year-old Chicago hip-hop sensation, has returned with his first new single and pseudo-video release of 2023, “Everywhere I Go.” The track is available now via 4th & B’Way/Def Jam Recordings.

“Everywhere I Go,” written by Kidd Kenn, Sean Ross, and James Kaye, and produced by Ross and Kaye, is the first advance music from his forthcoming new EP arriving later this summer. This August, will be his first-ever appearance at Lollapalooza in his hometown of Chicago. He will also be appearing at House of Luv: Afro Pride Performance in Los Angeles on July 8.

Kidd Kenn - Everywhere I Go (Audio)

“Everywhere I Go” marks the first new music from Kidd Kenn since he dropped his Grown EP in July of 2022, which included the single and video releases “Body,” “At It Again” (a reunion with Delli Boe), “Want Not A Need” featuring Baby Tate, and “Do Dat At” featuring Erica Banks.

Kenn described “Body” as, “a song meant to make people feel really good about their bodies, to really let go of their insecurities and feel confident in themselves.” To support the release of “Body,” he played a round of live dates around Memorial Day weekend, including the So What Festival in Arlington, Texas, WeHo Pride in West Hollywood, and Taking Black Pride In Seattle.

The Grown EP was Kenn’s follow-up to his provocative “B4” (Remix) featuring Saucy Santana (November 2021). The remix was preceded by “Get Lit” (August 2021), a classic high energy track featured in EA’s Madden 22 video game soundtrack.

Prior to that came the raw, hard-hitting Problem Child (June), a 6-song EP whose single and video releases spanned nearly a year, including: “Freestyle,” Kenn’s viral collaboration with Delli Boe; “Gold Digger” featuring Dess Dior; “Moves” featuring Rico Nasty (which was synced in the Apple Watch Series 6 online ad); and “Good Day.”

“Good Day” was featured in the summer 2021’s Target x NY Pride ad, supported by Kidd Kenn’s gala performance at the Youth Pride/NYC Pride virtual festival sponsored by Target.

Buy or stream “Everywhere I Go.”