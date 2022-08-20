Kidd Kenn And Delli Boe Serve Bright Confidence In ‘At It Again’ Video

Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Kidd Kenn and Delli Boe have shared the vibrant video for their confident collaboration “At It Again,” which is featured on Kenn’s recently-released EP Grown.

The 19-year-old Kidd Kenn – aka Dontrell Smith – opens the video in a white, sci-fi space, commanding attention with his multi-colored hair and matching patent leather jacket and skirt. As the video progresses, it shows him and Delli Boe empowered, dancing and showing off flamboyant looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We at it again, at it again, at it again/At it again, at it again,” they rap on the simple but alluring chorus.

The Grown EP was released digitally in July and features more collaborations from Erica Banks (“Do Dat At”) and Baby Tate (“Want Not A Need”). The record marked the fourth EP in the Chicago rapper’s catalog, following Childish (2018), Child’s Play (2020), and Problem Child (2020).

Kidd Kenn, Delli Boe - At It Again

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The rising rapper has received plenty of acclaim in his short career so far, praised for his mission to encourage young people to be comfortable in their own skin while pushing the boundaries of what hip-hop can and is allowed to be. Billboard declared the young star “the rising gay rapper ready to change hip-hop,” adding that he had “dedicated himself to becoming the next big thing” in the genre. HITS, meanwhile, said that with Grown, “Kidd Kenn plans to bring that ‘bad bitch’ confidence into a new chapter. Let Hot Kidd Summer commence.”

Some of music’s leading artists have also backed Kidd Kenn, including Grammy-winning names like Cardi B, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Nas X, plus the likes of Chance The Rapper, Saweetie, Kehlani, Young M.A, and more.

Earlier this year, Kidd Kenn helped celebrate Pride month with a handful of live dates, including WeHo Pride in West Hollywood and Taking Black Pride in Seattle. Elsewhere, his high-energy track “Get Lit” was featured in EA’s Madden 22 video game soundtrack.

Buy or stream Grown.