Kidd Kenn Releases New EP, ‘Grown’

The EP was celebrated with a video for ‘Do Dat At’ with Erica Banks.

Kidd Kenn - Photo: Sarah Morris/WireImage
Kidd Kenn, the 19-year old Chicago hip-hop sensation has released GROWN, his highly anticipated 4th EP, available today via 4TH & B’WAY and Def Jam Recordings.

Along with the seven-song EP comes the video for “Do Dat At” featuring Erica Banks, also premiering across all platforms today.

To further explain and describe the songwriting process, Kenn said, “It’s a slang phrase we say in Chicago: ‘Where we Do Dat At?’ When the producer (Jeff Brodsky) played the beat for me, and when we started thinking of ideas I was, like, ‘where they Do Dat At??!’ Adding Erica Banks was just the extra sauce because.. it’s Erica.”

Kidd Kenn was all in for the celebration of Pride, kicking off the month with the release of his single “Body,” the first single from GROWN. To support the release of “Body,” Kenn played a round of live dates around Memorial Day weekend, including the So What Festival in Arlington, Texas, WeHo Pride in West Hollywood, and Taking Black Pride In Seattle.

He quickly followed that up with “At It Again,” his aptly-titled reunion with Sacramento rapper Delli Boe. The two first linked up last year for the viral hit “Freestyle.” His PRIDE month celebration continued with the release of his single and video for “Want Not A Need” featuring Baby Tate.

“Body,” “At It Again,” “Want Not A Need,” and now “Do Dat At”—all contained on the GROWN EP—were preceded by his provocative single “B4 (Remix)” featuring Saucy Santana, and the classic high energy “Get Lit,” featured in EA’s Madden 22 video game soundtrack.

Prior to that came the raw, hard-hitting Problem Child, a six-song EP whose single and video releases spanned nearly a year, including: “Freestyle,” Kenn’s viral collaboration with Delli Boe; “Gold Digger,” featuring Dess Dior; “Moves,” featuring Rico Nasty; and “Good Day.”

Buy or stream GROWN.

