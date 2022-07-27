‘Let’s Put It All Together’: The Stylistics Strike Again With Hugo & Luigi

Stylistics 'Let’s Put It All Together' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

There was no stopping Philadelphia soul hitmakers the Stylistics in the mid-1970s. By then, they had scored a remarkable ten consecutive American Top 10 R&B hits in three and a half years, and five that had crossed over to the same echelon of the US pop chart in the previous two and a half.



1974 had already been a glorious year for the quintet, with “Rockin’ Roll Baby” and “You Make Me Feel Brand New” making No.3 and No.5 respectively on the soul survey, as well as hitting the UK Top 10. “Brand New,” indeed, was racing up the British charts that July on its way to a No.2 peak, held off the top only by another Philly soul gem, the Three Degrees’ “When Will I See You Again.”

A dream teaming with Peretti and Creatore

Now, in the US, it was time for another anthemic ballad. On July 27, 1974, the Stylistics debuted on both the pop and soul charts with “Let’s Put It All Together,” written by their producers Hugo & Luigi, the New York-based cousins Hugo Peretti and Luigi Creatore, with George David Weiss.

The album of the same name had been released in May, alongside its first single “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” which oddly was appearing on its second Stylistics album in a row. It had featured in a longer version on late 1973’s Rockin’ Roll Baby set.

“Let’s Put It All Together” debuted confidently on Hot Soul Singles at No.74 and No.77 on the Hot 100, as the parent LP climbed 5-4 on the R&B album chart. The single went on to become yet another Top 10 soul smash for the stylish fivesome, reaching No.8, and hit a more than respectable No.18 pop. In October, it started its transatlantic progress, becoming their third UK top tenner of the year at No.9. 1974 was proving to be a memorable year for the Stylistics.

