Kip Moore Releases ‘If I Was Your Lover,’ Shares Video Featuring Morgan Wade 

Kip Moore - Photo: Courtesy of Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kip Moore has shared the rocking new song “If I Was Your Lover”, to follow “Fire On Wheels,” released in June. The latter track gives its title to the multi-platinum-selling star’s new tour that begins later this week.

Moore co-wrote “If I Was Your Lover” with Matt Bubel, and the pair co-produced it with the ever-in-demand Jaren Johnston of the Cadillac Three. The track arrives with a video shot in Charleston, SC and directed by Moore’s longtime collaborator PJ Brown. It stars fellow country notable Morgan Wade as Kip’s romantic interest.

Says Moore of the new song: “A close friend and incredible musician Matt Bubel came over one day during the initial lockdown. We started playing music late into the night and that’s when he played the opening keys riff. My melody immediately fell out when I heard it but was unsure of what I wanted to say.

“It had such a hypnotic feel about it and I listened to the recording of only that piece for the next few nights. I woke up with the whole lyric in my head one morning and I’ve been waiting to release this song ever since then. Filming the video with Morgan took the song to a whole new place. I’m excited for fans to hear this, along with see this video.”

The Fire On Wheels tour has its official first night in Salt Lake City, UT on Thursday (8), with American dates continuing all through this month and next. Moore then plays four shows in Canada in early November before some more in the US. He will accompanied on the itinerary by special guests Boy Named Banjo. Ticket information is at Moore’s website.

In January, he official released one of the most popular tracks in his live set, “Crazy One More Time,” to country radio, just shy of ten years after it appeared on his debut album Up All Night. The song has been streamed more than 20 million times.

Buy or stream “If I Was Your Lover.”