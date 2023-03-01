KISS Announces Final Ever Concerts At Madison Square Garden

KISS - Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Today, rock n roll legends KISS announced the absolute final shows of their final tour, “The End Of The Road Tour. ” Produced by Live Nation, these final show dates will kick off this October and culminate in a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame worthy career on stage at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden on December 1 and 2, 2023.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” said the band.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, March 6, with a KISS Army presale at 10am local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on sale starting on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time at the official Live Nation website.

KISS “THE END OF THE ROAD” 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY:

October 29, 2023: Austin, TX, Moody Center

November 1, 2023: Palm Springs, CA, Acrisure Arena

November 3, 2023: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

November 6, 2023: Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

November 8, 2023: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

November 10, 2023: Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

November 12, 2023: Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13, 2023: Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

November 15, 2023: Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

November 18, 2023: Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

November 19, 2023: Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre

November 21, 2023: Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

November 22, 2023: Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

November 24, 2023: Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25, 2023: Indianapolis. IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

December 1, 2023: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

December 2, 2023: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden.

