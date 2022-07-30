Listen To Kodaline’s New Song ‘Wherever You Are’

Kodaline Photo: Jennifer McCord (Courtesy of Fantasy Records)

International chart-topping hitmakers Kodaline have shared “Wherever You Are,” the second single from their forthcoming new live album, Our Roots Run Deep, out October 14, 2022, via Fantasy Records.

Our Roots Run Deep was recorded at Kodaline’s sold-out show at Dublin’s cozy Olympia Theatre in early March 2022. Produced with pristine clarity by fellow Irish cohort, Phillip Magee, the 17-track stripped down live album features a cross-section of the group’s most treasured tunes and three illuminating covers in over 80 minutes of music. Previously, Kodaline released the set’s first single “Brother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kodaline - Wherever You Are (Official Live Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The band—vocalist/multi-instrumentalist, Steve Garrigan; bassist/vocalist, Jason Boland; guitarist/vocalist, Mark Prendergast; and drummer/vocalist Vinny May—is known for their soaring, sing-along pop-rock anthems and lush ballads that have topped radio and streaming charts around the globe.

For these special intimate performances, the band mostly utilized acoustic instruments including cellist, David Doyle and keyboardist/vocalist, David Prendergast who help give the warm, living room sound added layers of texture and depth.

It’s especially evident on the new album’s show opener and lead track “Wherever You Are,” a yearning fan favorite from the band’s fourth studio album, One Day At A Time.

Regarding “Wherever You Are” Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan said, “‘Wherever You Are’ is a song I originally wrote as a present for my girlfriend. It was great to hear the crowd singing along to this acoustic version in such an intimate setting. It’s a moment we won’t forget.”

About the album, the band stated, “This album is something we’ve wanted to do for a very long time, it’s also something entirely new to us. It’s a stripped-down acoustic show with no click, which basically means, it’s very raw and unfiltered. We wanted to try and capture the energy and atmosphere of the night as best we could. It was an intimate show recorded in one of our favourite venues in the world, in Dublin City at home in Ireland. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed playing it.”

Pre-order Our Roots Run Deep.