Lauren Spencer Smith Announces Headlining ‘Mirror Tour’

Lauren Spencer Smith - Photo: Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith has announced her global headlining Mirror Tour with 42 dates in North America, UK/Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The tour will kick off in Chicago on July 14, the same day that her debut full length album Mirror releases via Island Records/Republic Records. Special guests Blake Rose, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella join the tour as support.

Presale tickets are available starting Monday, May 15, with public on sale beginning Friday, May 19. Fans can gain access to presale tickets and VIP options by signing up at Spencer Smith’s official website and receiving a code before tickets go on-sale.

Lauren is elated to perform her debut album all over the world. In her own words, “I’m so excited to announce my first ever global tour and to see so many of the incredible fans that have been supporting my music live. I can’t wait to be able to have one massive singalong of all of these new songs and am so thankful I get to share this music with everyone that has supported me on this journey.”

Announced just last week, Mirror will feature 15 deeply moving, personal records that tell a story filled with autobiographical ups and downs. The title Mirror is personal and deliberate. She speaks on its meaning in the album trailer (view above), saying, “When I look in the mirror, I reflect on everything I’ve been through. All of the highs, all of the lows. The real, raw versions of myself.”

Songs from the album have already amassed over one billion streams. Released in 2023, “Best Friend Breakup” presents a song that resonates with almost anyone yet fills a creative void, while most recent single “Fantasy” confronts toxic relationships through a collaboration with GAYLE and Em Beihold.

After achieving over one billion global streams through resonant singles, Lauren Spencer Smith is eager to share more of herself. Her upcoming debut album, Mirror, promises depth, range, and narrative.

Visit Lauren Spencer Smith’s official website for more information.