Lauren Spencer-Smith Returns With New Song And Video ‘Narcissist’

Lauren Spencer-Smith, the generational talent whose vocal and musical versatility has poised her to be the breakout star of 2022, has released her brand new single and video “Narcissist” via Island Records and Republic Records.

A gorgeous pop ballad with Lauren’s writing and vocals on full display, “Narcissist” highlights Lauren’s already proven ability to articulate universally understood stories of love and life via the lens of her own experiences. Lauren is set to perform the single live on TV for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 8.

Lauren Spencer Smith - Narcissist (Official Video)

“Narcissist” builds on the worldwide momentum of her chart-topping singles, “Fingers Crossed” and “Flowers,” released earlier this year. “Fingers Crossed,” her breakout single, hit No.1 on the Apple Music Global Chart, No.1 on Spotify’s Canada and UK Charts, No.2 on the US Spotify Chart, and Top 10 on the Global Spotify Chart. “Flowers” earned highest new entry in its debut week on Spotify US and Global Charts, and debuted No.x1 on iTunes.

“Narcissist” arrives on the heels of last week’s announcement of “Lauren Spencer Smith Live In Concert,” Lauren’s first headlin­ing tour across North America. The eight-city tour of the U.S. and Canada, including stops in her native Vancouver, Chicago, Washington, DC, and New York City, will open August 11 at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, and wrap up at Velvet Underground in Toronto on September 3.

Spencer-Smith’s rise to fame was an extremely fast one. One day, she sang Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” from A Star Is Born in her dad’s truck. The ensuing impromptu clip (filmed by her father) exploded with tens of millions of views on Facebook. American Idol invited her to appear on the 2020 season and she placed in the Top 20.

Countless songwriting sessions followed as she honed her chops alongside several well-known producers and more independent talent. In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, she launched her TikTok page with a steady stream of content.

After earning acclaim from Billboard, Genius, Stereogum, and more, Lauren properly introduces herself on a series of 2022 singles and her forthcoming full-length debut.

