Lewis Capaldi Announces Intimate Homecoming Show In Glasgow

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images for BAFTA

Lewis Capaldi has announced a special intimate homecoming show and is offering more than 900 free tickets to the event at the 02 Academy in Glasgow.

The Scottish pop star has teamed up with Virgin Media O2 for the concert at the venue on June 7, his first show there since his meteoric rise in 2019.

The ballot for tickets is for Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers through Priority. Fans on Priority will also be offered a £5 discount on the ‘Pointless’ singer’s new album ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’, which is out on May 19. The prize draw is open now and will close on May 22. Enter now via the Priority app or website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis said: “I’m very excited to be going back home to play at an intimate venue that’s so important to me. I really appreciate O2 for having me and making this show happen exclusively through Priority – I can’t wait to see some of you there!”

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Priority gigs are our way of giving O2 and Virgin Media customers incredible access in an intimate setting to the biggest music stars in the world. We are so excited to be able to bring Lewis Capaldi to O2 Academy Glasgow in what is set to be an unforgettable performance, with access to tickets only available through Priority.”

The small venue show comes amid the “Someone You Loved” singer’s sold-out global arena tour.

The Scottish singer-songwriter gave his first televised performance of his new chart-topping single “Wish You The Best” at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday May 14.

“Wish You The Best” follows the recent release of Capaldi’s feature-length documentary, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now. A music video for the track was recently released, starring veteran British actor and Harry Potter star David Bradley. The song also features on Capaldi’s upcoming second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, due for release May 19 on EMI Records.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.