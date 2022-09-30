Listen To Evolution Of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ In ‘Revolver’ Special Edition Taster

The Beatles in Abbey Road Studios during filming of the 'Paperback Writer' and 'Rain' promotional films, May 19, 1966. Credit: © Apple Corps Ltd.

Another taster for the highly-anticipated, expanded editions of The Beatles’ seminal Revolver album is released today (30). Following the stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of “Taxman” which accompanied the announcement of the new editions (released on October 28 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe), fans now get an insight into the sonic development of another of its signature tracks, “Tomorrow Never Knows,” with Take 1 of the groundbreaking work that closed the LP.

This remarkable piece of Beatles history shows the song at an earlier stage of its recording in April 1966. The take has an almost pre-grunge feel and a hypnotic drone thread that help to make it quite different from the version so loved and admired at the close of Revolver. The evolution of a track often hailed as the gateway to the group’s voracious studio experimentation of their later years together is fascinating to hear. The 14 tracks on Revolver have been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, in both stereo and Dolby Atmos.

Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Special Editions of the album also include two further stages in the genesis of the finished track, an unreleased mono mix and another mix that accentuates the overdubs of three trumpets and two tenor saxophones. All of the mixes, including the remastered final version in its original mono and new stereo incarnations, bear out The Beatles’ determination, as explained by Paul McCartney at the time, to create sounds that had never been heard before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The physical and digital Super Deluxe versions of Revolver will contain the album’s original mono mix alongside a total of 28 early takes from the EMI Studios (later Abbey Road) sessions and three home demos. An accompanying four-track EP will feature stereo mixes and remastered original mono mixes for both “Paperback Writer” and “Rain” and the new Dolby Atmos mix will be released digitally.

The 100-page hardbound book that accompanies the Super Deluxe CD and vinyl configurations include a foreword by McCartney, an introduction by Giles Martin, an essay by Questlove, and insights and track notes by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

Pre-order the Special Edition of Revolver.