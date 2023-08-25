Luis Fonsi Shares New Single ‘Pasa La Página (Panama)’

Luis Fonsi - Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Puerto Rican pop superstar Luis Fonsi has shared a new single entitled “Pasa La Página (Panama).” The track translates to “Turn the Page.” Check it out below.

Back in May, Fonsi dropped another geographically-inclined track in the form of “Buneos Aires.” With Fonsi leading the composition along with Andrés Torres, Mauricio Rengifo and Keityn, and produced by Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, “Buenos Aires” and its follow-up, “Pasa La Página” are the first singles of what is set to be the celebrated artist’s next musical chapter.

Fonsi shared what inspired him to write his new hit, saying, “‘Buenos Aires’ tells the story of attempting to erase the memory of a lover and coming to the realization that it is completely impossible to do so. It is a heartbreak song that speaks of the pain you feel when that person who means so much to you has moved on.

“When I started writing the song, it immediately transported me to Argentine cumbia, and this inspired me to make references to some of the cities that have great significance in my life and career in the next couple of songs that I will be releasing. It’s very exciting for me because ‘Buenos Aires’ marks the beginning of a new chapter in my music…I have many songs to share, and I am thrilled to have fans join me on this journey.”

For several weeks before the release, the multiple Latin Grammy winner shared a preview of “Buenos Aires” with his followers on social media, which resulted in thousands of fan creations on TikTok.

Fonsi’s community celebrated the song alongside a stellar music video directed by renowned creative director of Elastic People, Carlos Pérez. The video was filmed in Miami last April, and its concept drew inspiration from one of the catchy phrases in the song “no saquen el corazón que están robando,” which means Keep the stolen heart inside.

Buy or stream “Pasa La Página (Panama).”