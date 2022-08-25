Madison Cunningham Shares Live Performance Of ‘Life According To Raechel’

Madison Cunningham, ‘Life According To Raechel’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Verve Forecast

Two-time GRAMMY nominee Madison Cunningham has unveiled a stirring live performance video for her recently released new song “Life According to Raechel.”

The track is from Cunningham’s highly anticipated forthcoming album Revealer, which is set for release September 9 on Verve Forecast.

Madison Cunningham - Life According To Raechel (Live At Sonic Ranch Big Blue)

“A little over a year ago, Tyler Chester convinced me to hop in a van headed for Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas, in a day’s notice,” Cunningham says, regarding the recording of “Life According To Raechel.”

“In what I can only describe as a holy set of circumstances, all of the pieces fell into place that week to record ‘Life According To Raechel,’ a song that I was deeply afraid to record. A song about losing my grandmother.”

She continues, “Many tears were shed throughout making it, and I felt the power of real community and friendship, packed with its imperfections and confessions.”

Cunningham recently joined the new music lead Louis Cato and the Late Show Band for an off-air performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

She also stopped by NPR Music to perform songs from Revealer for a Tiny Desk Concert. NPR Music raves, “The clear leader of her band of crack, Southern California musicians…she was also our audacious guide, steering us toward exploration with the shrewd parts she played on three different guitars over the course of four songs.”

Revealer finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester.

“To me, ‘revealer’ is the binding theme of the album,” says Cunningham. “The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true.” The album is full of confessions, intimations and hard truths—a self-portrait of a young artist who is full of doubt and uncertainty yet bursting with exciting ideas about music and life.

Pre-order Revealer.