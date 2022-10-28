Mae Muller Returns With ‘I Just Came To Dance’

Mae Muller - Photo: Harry Carr (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Fast-rising British phenomenon Mae Muller is back with a brand-new single and video, “I Just Came To Dance.”

A gorgeous piece of pop escapism, the dance-floor-ready track once again showcases the captivating vocals and larger-than-life personality Mae has previously brought to smash hits like “Better Days”–a collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G. That track that landed on Los Angeles Times’ “100 best songs of 2021” list, earned platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada, emerged as a Top 10 radio airplay smash, and charted in the Top 10 across Spotify and Apple.

Mae Muller - I Just Came To Dance (Official Video)

After joining forces with super-producer Marshmello for their soul-baring summer single “American Psycho” (feat. Trippie Redd), Mae strikes out on her own for the pure pop bliss of “I Just Came To Dance.” Made with producers Jason Evigan (Troye Sivan, Dua Lipa, Madonna) and Lionel Crasta (Charli XCX, Hayley Kiyoko, FLETCHER), the track finds Mae flaunting her bold attitude and undeniable charm against a bass-heavy backdrop of bouncy beats and strutting grooves. With her effortless vocal command, Mae shifts from a fantastically dreamy delivery to lightning-fast flow as she narrates the unparalleled fun of watching someone fall right under her spell.

“Okay, one confession about me is I am a massive flirt, and that is what I want this song to feel like–one big, massive FLIRT,” says Mae, who created “I Just Came To Dance” on a recent trip to Los Angeles. “When you meet someone when you least expect it can be so exciting, and I wanted to capture that while also capturing the tease: when you know someone is feeling you, so you kind of make them sweat a little bit. It’s also time that we all just had a dance.”

Directed by Fred Rowson (Little Mix, Wet Leg, Years & Years, Bree Runway), the video for “I Just Came To Dance” follows Mae and her entourage as they crash the golf course at a posh estate. After locking eyes with a potential conquest, Mae scandalizes the stuffy bystanders by dancing on the tabletops, delighting in a brilliantly choreographed free-for-all that ends in a certain wild fate for the object of her desire.

Buy or stream “I Just Came To Dance.”