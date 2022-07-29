Marshmello Assembles Mae Muller, Trippie Redd For Cinema-Channeling ‘American Psycho’

Marshmello American Psycho - Photo: Courtesy of Astralwerks/YouTube

Marshmello is back with another single, this time around teaming up with Mae Muller and Trippie Redd for the cinema-channeling “American Psycho.” The record plays on the themes of self-awareness and toxicity through the lens of mutual destruction.

“I’m a train wreck, kinda jealous / Sometimes I get a little bit selfish / Pessimistic, a little twisted / But at least I’m not the one that can’t admit it,” Muller sings on the opening verse. “If I had to blame somebody / Then you would be that body / You put the T in toxic / Yeah, you do.”

Trippie Redd comes in later on the track to provide an additional perspective, rapping: “Awe, she said that I’m a psycho / Woah, shе said I’m not her type though / Ooh, I’m out my mind, out my mind / I didn’t mеan to fall in love / I didn’t mean to lose your trust / You use to call me on the phone / Nowadays you’re only calling me psycho.”

Marshmello, Mae Muller, Trippie Redd - American Psycho

“American Psycho” arrives alongside a cinematic music video directed by Raja Virdi. In the visual, Muller confronts warring sides of herself in a before and after that sees loving purity divulge into anger soaked in red hues.

The single follows Marshmello’s latest release “Numb” that finds the acclaimed musician teaming up with Grammy Award-nominated singer Khalid. While Trippie Redd continues his trek on the road alongside Machine Gun Kelly, “American Psycho” also arrives as a boost to Muller who is still riding the high of the smash single “Better Days.”

“That’s the great thing about songwriting, there’s no rules, you can do whatever you want,” Muller told Women in Pop earlier this year. “For example: now, my life is kind of perfect. There’s no boys making me upset, I’m not heartbroken, everything’s going well. And I could write about that, but I don’t think that’s very interesting. So then I can pull out stuff that’s happened years ago, or something that my friends are going through. You just got to find that inspiration where you can.”

