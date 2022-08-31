Manny Norté Recruits Stalk Ashley, Tiana Major9, And Ayra Starr For ‘Worth My While’

Manny Norté - Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Manny Norté has returned with “Worth My While,” which features Stalk Ashley, Tiana Major9, and Ayra Starr. The track arrives after the success of his debut single “4AM,” which featured Tion Wayne, 6LACK, Benin City, and Rema.

“Worth My While” once again finds Manny merging different worlds and cultures, with each artist delivering their own distinct signature sounds which makes this melodically captivating single the perfect summer season closer.

Manny Norte ft Stalk Ashley, Tiana Major9 & Ayra Starr - Worth My While (Official Audio)

Regarding the track, Manny said, “From the success of 4am and it being so well received around the world, I wanted to do another song in a similar vein but this time with an all-female line up! Each of the ladies bring their own unique style to the record which I love. I’m a big fan of all three of them and to have them all on this song excites me! Stalk Ashley is from Jamaica, Tiana Major9 is from the UK, and Ayra Starr is from Nigeria so again I’m bringing different worlds and cultures together on this! ‘Worth My While’ is something that many can relate to!!”

Manny Norté is one of the most prolific and celebrated voices in the music industry. He splits his time between hosting radio shows, churning out intoxicating DJ sets, and serving as a major label A&R.

Manny also shared some words after the success of “4AM.” Speaking with The FADER, he said, “The song means so much to me because I’m a fan of all the artists on the track and to bring all the different worlds together is something you don’t get to really see. The video took the song to another level! We got to shoot in Ghana over two days. Both my parents are from Ghana so to do this was historic.” The video was directed by Meiji Alabi.

Buy or stream “Worth My While.”