Maroon 5 Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

Maroon 5 are heading to Las Vegas. It has been announced that the L.A-based group will be headlining a multi-date residency starting in spring 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The 16-date ‘M5LV The Residency’ shows will be presented in partnership with Live Nation, and – according to a press release – is “custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue”.

The Park MGM is described as “a fresh take on the Vegas resort experience in the center of the Strip that redefines what it means to stay and play in Las Vegas.” Park MGM is home to Dolby Live, championing up-and-coming talent and collaborating with icons in unexpected ways.

Tickets for the shows on sale to the public on Monday (Oct. 3) at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster here or Vivid Seats here. Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday (Sept. 28) at 10 a.m. PT, and MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts loyalty rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to the pre-sale starting Friday (Sept. 30) at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. PT.

Back in August, Maroon 5 were involve in the annual Peloton All for One Music Festival, which returned for a three-day event, starting on August 19. The shows ran through the weekend and also featured Maggie Rogers, Florence + The Machine, Swedish House Mafia, Maroon 5, Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Becky Hill and the Wu-Tang Clan among others.

Maroon 5 play the following dates in their Las Vegas residency:

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 and 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 and 8

July 2023: 28 and 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12

