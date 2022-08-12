Maggie Rogers, Maroon 5 And More Confirmed For Peloton All In One Festival

Maggie Rogers - Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank for Getty Images

The annual Peloton All for One Music Festival returns for a three-day event, starting on August 19. The shows will run through the weekend and will feature Maggie Rogers, Florence + The Machine, Swedish House Mafia, Maroon 5, Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Becky Hill and the Wu-Tang Clan among others.

All for One is a hybrid workout convention cloaked as a music festival that is centered on Peloton’s at-home workout technology — the music serves is a healthy distraction from exercise fatigue. With the official opening of Peloton Studios New York and Peloton Studios London, members can choose to attend classes in person or schedule workouts from home using the Stacked Classes feature. In the virtual feature, each artist will play a specific time slot and fans will have the option to switch between different “stages.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event offers 160 classes taught by 54 instructors across 15 disciplines and features music from 33 different artists. All the content will be available in English, Spanish and German.

The complete All for One 2022 lineup includes music by Amber Mark, Becky G, Becky Hill, Big Sean, Bob Moses, Carrie Underwood, Chase & Status, Florence + The Machine, Flume, Ibeyi, John Mayer, KAYTRANADA, Latto, Lil’ Baby, Maggie Rogers, Maroon 5, Muse, Nicky Jam, ODESZA, Purple Disco Machine, Rascal Flatts, Rufus Du Sol, Saweetie, Sofi Tukker, Swedish House Mafia, T-Pain, The 1975, The Beach Boys, Thievery Corporation, and Tove Lo.

Peloton is no stranger to featuring popular artists on its platform. Earlier this year, the company added David Bowie to its library, including remixes of his music by St. Vincent, TOKiMONSTA, and Honey Dijon.

Peloton say of this year’s festival: “Starting Friday August 19 through Sunday, August 21, you’ll be able to create their own unique festival experience using the Stacked Classes feature combined with Live Classes.

“You’ll be able to take a look at the full weekend line-up and build your own daily plan for All for One to be sure to hit classes with your favorite artists—both live and on demand. Each day, featured artists will be included in a scheduled time slot, and you can hop from one “stage” to the next using the Stacked Classes feature.”

Visit Peloton’s official website for more information about the 2022 All In One Festival.