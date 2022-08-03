Maxo Recruits Pink Siifu For New Single And Video ‘48’

Maxo ‘48’ Still - Photo: Vincent Haycock (Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings)

Los Angeles’ own Maxo returns to share a new single “48” featuring Pink Siifu. The new single was produced by Madlib and marks the first solo release from Maxo since his stand-out 2019 debut album, Lil Big Man.

“48” arrives with a video that opens with an eerie and harrowing visual teasing an unreleased song, followed by the grounding, hopeful visuals for the single featuring Pink Siifu along with Maxo’s family surrounding him. The surreal black and white video was directed by Vincent Haycock and shot on the streets of Los Angeles. “48” ushers in a new era for Maxo and is the first taste of his forthcoming sophomore album, Even God Has A Sense Of Humor, which is coming soon via Def Jam Recordings.

Maxo - 48 ft. Pink Siifu

The track begins with a mesmerizing soul sample while Maxo unveils a barrage of captivating bars that are equal parts narratively-based and stream-of-consciousness. “Workin’ for a dream we didn’t even see comin’/ All I know is keep running, so I did,” he raps.

Outside of a handful of collaborations with the likes of Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist, Navy Blue, and Pink Siifu since the release of Lil Big Man, Maxo spent the time focusing on creating a body of work that feels wholly new, but would stand the test of time. A contemplative and intentional artist, Maxo’s writing process has always been rooted in imagery, observation, and capturing moments.

Growing up in Southern California, Maxo spent a lot of time combing through old family photo albums, some of whose contents have become the artwork for prior releases. But his fascination with visual memento is less about nostalgia or remembering, and more about exploring concepts of growth, healing, and cycles. If the “48” music video is any indication, EGHASOH is set to begin a new cycle for the artist and promises an impressive evolution from Maxo’s previous unornamented lo-fi releases.

Buy or stream “48.”